Dr. Tacti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lundy Tacti, DC
Overview
Dr. Lundy Tacti, DC is a Chiropractor in Jacksonville, FL.
Dr. Tacti works at
Locations
-
1
Nirvana Clinic Inc9550 Baymeadows Rd Ste 9, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 730-5115
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tacti?
About Dr. Lundy Tacti, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1639378615
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tacti accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tacti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tacti works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tacti. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tacti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tacti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tacti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.