Luke Menet, NP

Family Medicine
Accepting new patients
Overview

Luke Menet, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kimberly, WI. 

Luke Menet works at ThedaCare Physicians Kimberly in Kimberly, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ThedaCare Physicians Kimberly
    520 W 3RD ST, Kimberly, WI 54136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 276-4801
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Insurance Accepted

    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Luke Menet, NP

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Male
    • 1588063390
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Luke Menet, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Luke Menet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Luke Menet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Luke Menet works at ThedaCare Physicians Kimberly in Kimberly, WI. View the full address on Luke Menet’s profile.

    Luke Menet has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Luke Menet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Luke Menet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Luke Menet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

