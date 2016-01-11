Overview

Dr. Luke Henry, PHD is a Psychologist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Psychology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Universite de Montreal and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Henry works at UPMC Center For Sports Medicine in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.