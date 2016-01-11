Dr. Luke Henry, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luke Henry, PHD
Overview
Dr. Luke Henry, PHD is a Psychologist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Psychology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Universite de Montreal and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Henry works at
Locations
-
1
UPMC Center For Sports Medicine3200 S Water St, Pittsburgh, PA 15203 Directions (412) 432-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Henry is fantastic!! He had a way of making my son feel at ease and joked with him and myself a bit just to lighten the mood because of the reason we were there. He allowed my son and me to ask questions and answered them without talking down to us. He took his time and never rushed. Dr. Henry put us in touch with people within UPMC to help my son recover from his concussion including Occupational Therapy and Physical Therapy at the South Side facility. I continue to recommend Dr Henry.
About Dr. Luke Henry, PHD
- Psychology
- 11 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- UPMC Ctr Sport Med
- McGill U Hlth Ctr
- Universite de Montreal
- University of Calgary
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henry works at
Dr. Henry speaks French.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Henry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henry.
