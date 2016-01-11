See All Psychologists in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Luke Henry, PHD

Psychology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Luke Henry, PHD is a Psychologist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Psychology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Universite de Montreal and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.

Dr. Henry works at UPMC Center For Sports Medicine in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UPMC Center For Sports Medicine
    3200 S Water St, Pittsburgh, PA 15203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 432-3600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UPMC Presbyterian

Brain Injury
Neuropsychological Testing
Sports-Related Concussion
Brain Injury
Neuropsychological Testing
Sports-Related Concussion

Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Sports-Related Concussion Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 11, 2016
    Dr. Henry is fantastic!! He had a way of making my son feel at ease and joked with him and myself a bit just to lighten the mood because of the reason we were there. He allowed my son and me to ask questions and answered them without talking down to us. He took his time and never rushed. Dr. Henry put us in touch with people within UPMC to help my son recover from his concussion including Occupational Therapy and Physical Therapy at the South Side facility. I continue to recommend Dr Henry.
    Angela H. in Pittsburgh, PA — Jan 11, 2016
    About Dr. Luke Henry, PHD

    • Psychology
    • 11 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1598197642
    Education & Certifications

    • UPMC Ctr Sport Med
    • McGill U Hlth Ctr
    • Universite de Montreal
    • University of Calgary
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luke Henry, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Henry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Henry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Henry works at UPMC Center For Sports Medicine in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Henry’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Henry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

