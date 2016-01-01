Dr. Valdes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luis Valdes, PHD
Overview
Dr. Luis Valdes, PHD is a Psychologist in Pearland, TX.
Locations
Silverlake Behavioral Associates LLC2225 County Road 90 Ste 215, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (281) 412-6863
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Luis Valdes, PHD
- Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1023128998
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valdes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valdes speaks Spanish.
Dr. Valdes has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valdes.
