Luis Trompeta, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Luis Trompeta, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Los Angeles, CA. 

Luis Trompeta works at Clinica Familiar Santo Nino in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Clinica Familiar Santo Nino
    Clinica Familiar Santo Nino
3412 N EASTERN AVE, Los Angeles, CA 90032
(323) 343-9900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Allergies
Anxiety
    About Luis Trompeta, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1922190867
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Luis Trompeta, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Luis Trompeta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Luis Trompeta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Luis Trompeta works at Clinica Familiar Santo Nino in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Luis Trompeta’s profile.

    Luis Trompeta has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Luis Trompeta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Luis Trompeta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Luis Trompeta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

