See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in San Bernardino, CA
Luis Madrid, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Luis Madrid, PA-C

Cardiothoracic Surgery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Luis Madrid, PA-C is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center and is affiliated with St. Bernardine Medical Center.

Luis Madrid works at Dignity Health Medical Group Inland Empire in San Bernardino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Inland Empire
    401 E Highland Ave Ste 251, San Bernardino, CA 92404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 882-4605

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Bernardine Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Coronary Artery Anomalies
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
Heart Valve Replacement
Coronary Artery Anomalies
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
Heart Valve Replacement

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Coronary Artery Anomalies Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Replacement Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Transmycardial Laser Revascularization Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Luis Madrid?

    Oct 13, 2019
    Luis Madrid is such a competent, caring and gifted PA-C. I trust his judgement and skills without reservation. He demonstrates knowledge and abilities that puts one at ease immediately. His bedside manner is gracious and reassuring, with a complete explanation of everything one can expect to happen. A truly remarkable individual.
    Gregory Imming — Oct 13, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Luis Madrid, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Luis Madrid, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Luis Madrid to family and friends

    Luis Madrid's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Luis Madrid

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Luis Madrid, PA-C.

    About Luis Madrid, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 6 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215473533
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of North Texas Health Science Center
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Luis Madrid, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Luis Madrid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Luis Madrid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Luis Madrid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Luis Madrid works at Dignity Health Medical Group Inland Empire in San Bernardino, CA. View the full address on Luis Madrid’s profile.

    Luis Madrid has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Luis Madrid.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Luis Madrid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Luis Madrid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Luis Madrid, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.