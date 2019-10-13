Overview

Luis Madrid, PA-C is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center and is affiliated with St. Bernardine Medical Center.



Luis Madrid works at Dignity Health Medical Group Inland Empire in San Bernardino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.