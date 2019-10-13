Luis Madrid, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Luis Madrid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Luis Madrid, PA-C
Overview
Luis Madrid, PA-C is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center and is affiliated with St. Bernardine Medical Center.
Locations
Dignity Health Medical Group - Inland Empire401 E Highland Ave Ste 251, San Bernardino, CA 92404 Directions (909) 882-4605
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Bernardine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Luis Madrid is such a competent, caring and gifted PA-C. I trust his judgement and skills without reservation. He demonstrates knowledge and abilities that puts one at ease immediately. His bedside manner is gracious and reassuring, with a complete explanation of everything one can expect to happen. A truly remarkable individual.
About Luis Madrid, PA-C
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1215473533
Education & Certifications
- University of North Texas Health Science Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Luis Madrid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Luis Madrid accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Luis Madrid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Luis Madrid works at
Luis Madrid has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Luis Madrid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Luis Madrid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Luis Madrid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.