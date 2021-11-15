Dr. Luis Arrondo, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arrondo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Arrondo, DC
Overview
Dr. Luis Arrondo, DC is a Chiropractor in San Jose, CA.
Dr. Arrondo works at
Locations
Foundation of Health Chiropractic1101 S Winchester Blvd Ste J210, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 564-6168
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arrondo?
When I met Dr. Luis Arrondo I have already been suffering for 8 years of painful periods. After I have been in his care for the last four months, my menstruation has lowered in pain immensely. With how things are going, soon I will not feel pain and will be surprised when I see I have stains on my pants because of my period. A big thanks to Dr. Luis Arrondo since now and for the rest of my life I will no longer have painful menstruations. Cuando conocí al Dr. Luis Arrondo ya llevaba 8 años sufriendo períodos dolorosos. Después de haber estado bajo su cuidado durante los últimos cuatro meses, mi menstruación ha bajado en dolor inmensamente. Con cómo van las cosas, pronto no sentiré dolor y me sorprenderé cuando vea que tengo manchas en mis pantalones a causa de mi período. Un grande gracias para Dr. Luis Arrondo ya que ahora y por el resto de mi vida ya no tendré menstruaciones dolorosas.
About Dr. Luis Arrondo, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1174936801
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arrondo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arrondo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Arrondo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arrondo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arrondo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arrondo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.