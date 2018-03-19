See All Clinical Psychologists in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Luigi Piciucco II, PHD

Clinical Psychology
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Luigi Piciucco II, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Sacramento, CA. 

Dr. Piciucco II works at Luigi Piciucco Phd Inc in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Luigi Piciucco Phd Inc
    9700 Business Park Dr Ste 207, Sacramento, CA 95827 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 361-7188
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 19, 2018
    I've been dealing with work comp for 15 years sounds crazy but true... one Dr. after the other I felt no one was listening. I suffered a rollover (4-6*times) accident while driving between hospice patients I LOVED my work ! Now I'm in PAIN everyday not to mention the Migraines since the accident. Doctor may not be able to fix my pain, just to have Dr. HEAR you and BELIVE instead of ignoring me a blessing!! He also runs group 4 injured Women Workers. Also Very helpful!! Staff is great too.
    Rose — Mar 19, 2018
    About Dr. Luigi Piciucco II, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477691590
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luigi Piciucco II, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piciucco II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Piciucco II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Piciucco II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Piciucco II works at Luigi Piciucco Phd Inc in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Piciucco II’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Piciucco II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piciucco II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piciucco II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piciucco II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

