Dr. Luigi Piciucco II, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piciucco II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luigi Piciucco II, PHD
Overview
Dr. Luigi Piciucco II, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Sacramento, CA.
Dr. Piciucco II works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Luigi Piciucco Phd Inc9700 Business Park Dr Ste 207, Sacramento, CA 95827 Directions (916) 361-7188
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Piciucco II?
I've been dealing with work comp for 15 years sounds crazy but true... one Dr. after the other I felt no one was listening. I suffered a rollover (4-6*times) accident while driving between hospice patients I LOVED my work ! Now I'm in PAIN everyday not to mention the Migraines since the accident. Doctor may not be able to fix my pain, just to have Dr. HEAR you and BELIVE instead of ignoring me a blessing!! He also runs group 4 injured Women Workers. Also Very helpful!! Staff is great too.
About Dr. Luigi Piciucco II, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1477691590
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Piciucco II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Piciucco II accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Piciucco II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Piciucco II works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Piciucco II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piciucco II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piciucco II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piciucco II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.