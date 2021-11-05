Ludivina Llevares has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Ludivina Llevares, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Ludivina Llevares, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6970 S Cimarron Rd # 230, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 871-0303
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Really nice and helpful, answering all of my questions and giving me a different options to resolve my problems and concerns.
About Ludivina Llevares, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1407398860
Frequently Asked Questions
Ludivina Llevares accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ludivina Llevares has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Ludivina Llevares. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ludivina Llevares.
