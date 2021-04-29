Lucyna Cozac has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Lucyna Cozac, APN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lucyna Cozac, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Marlton, NJ.
Lucyna Cozac works at
Locations
Advanced medical Care Center901 Route 73 N Ste C, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (856) 581-9711Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I only stay at OHI because of Lucyna Cozac. She is the best and actually cares.
About Lucyna Cozac, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1700273505
Frequently Asked Questions
Lucyna Cozac accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lucyna Cozac has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Lucyna Cozac. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lucyna Cozac.
