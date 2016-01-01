Lucy Schrage accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lucy Schrage, LCPC
Overview
Lucy Schrage, LCPC is a Counselor in Breese, IL.
Lucy Schrage works at
Locations
St Joseph's Hospital Breese Il9515 Holy Cross Ln, Breese, IL 62230 Directions (618) 980-5028Tuesday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Lucy Schrage, LCPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1104919422
