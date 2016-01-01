See All Nurse Practitioners in Sacramento, CA
Lucy Jorjorian, FNP Icon-share Share Profile

Lucy Jorjorian, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2 (4)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Lucy Jorjorian, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Sacramento, CA. 

Lucy Jorjorian works at KAISER PERMANENTE MEDICAL CENTER in Sacramento, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Lisa North, NP
Lisa North, NP
0 (0)
View Profile
Lindsey Zerhusen, NP
Lindsey Zerhusen, NP
0 (0)
View Profile
Suneet Bhalaru, NP
Suneet Bhalaru, NP
0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Point West Main Pharmacy 626
    1650 Response Rd, Sacramento, CA 95815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 614-4147
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lucy Jorjorian?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lucy Jorjorian, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Lucy Jorjorian, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lucy Jorjorian to family and friends

    Lucy Jorjorian's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lucy Jorjorian

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lucy Jorjorian, FNP.

    About Lucy Jorjorian, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528071800
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lucy Jorjorian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Lucy Jorjorian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lucy Jorjorian works at KAISER PERMANENTE MEDICAL CENTER in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Lucy Jorjorian’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Lucy Jorjorian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lucy Jorjorian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lucy Jorjorian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lucy Jorjorian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Lucy Jorjorian, FNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.