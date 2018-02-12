Lucinda Pincince has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lucinda Pincince
Overview
Lucinda Pincince is a Counselor in Columbia, TN.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2014 Elmer Pogue Dr Ste 100, Columbia, TN 38401 Directions (615) 336-4336
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lucinda Pincince?
I was in an abusive marriage , leaving me just a shell of who I really am. I was confused and hopeless. Lucinda was caring, non judgmental, and healing. She led me through therapy sessions which helped me understand what was going on and ultimately make the decision I needed to make to find myself again. Now, three years later, I am happy and thriving. I recommend Lucinda highly and without hesitation.
About Lucinda Pincince
- Counseling
- English
- 1427343318
Frequently Asked Questions
Lucinda Pincince accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lucinda Pincince has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Lucinda Pincince. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lucinda Pincince.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lucinda Pincince, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lucinda Pincince appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.