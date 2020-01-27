Lucile Palmer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lucile Palmer, LCSW
Overview
Lucile Palmer, LCSW is a Counselor in Tallahassee, FL.
Lucile Palmer works at
Locations
Susan J Strickland LLC2014 Delta Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32303 Directions (850) 385-9000
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Lucile is an exemplary therapist. She helped me with PTSD and depression so much. She is a caring, compassionate, savvy therapist whom I highly recommend. She also takes my insurance, CHP.
About Lucile Palmer, LCSW
- Counseling
- English
- 1447398037
Frequently Asked Questions
Lucile Palmer accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lucile Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lucile Palmer works at
5 patients have reviewed Lucile Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lucile Palmer.
