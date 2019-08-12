See All Psychologists in Englewood, NJ
Dr. Lucien Duquette, PHD is a Psychologist in Englewood, NJ. 

Dr. Duquette works at Behavior Wellness Center and Associates LLC in Englewood, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Behavior Wellness Center and Associates LLC
    15 Engle St Ste 203, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 894-1224
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 12, 2019
    Dr. D is an empathetic, active listener- he creates a safe atmosphere , and helps in the gentle process of self-discovery. His guidance and feedback is constructive and supportive. He has excellent problem solving skills, and helps you become aware of your behaviors and motivation. One of the best!!!!
    — Aug 12, 2019
    About Dr. Lucien Duquette, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1679637466
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Duquette has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Duquette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Duquette works at Behavior Wellness Center and Associates LLC in Englewood, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Duquette’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Duquette. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duquette.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duquette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duquette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

