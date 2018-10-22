See All Plastic Surgeons in Latham, NY
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (22)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Lucie Capek, MDCM is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Latham, NY. They completed their residency with Harvard Deaconess Surgery Svcs

Dr. Capek works at Lucie Capek MD Plastic Surgery in Latham, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Capital Region Health Park
    Capital Region Health Park
713 Troy Schenectady Rd Ste 308, Latham, NY 12110
(518) 786-1700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ellis Hospital
  • Saratoga Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aging Face
Breast Atrophy
Breast Hypoplasia
Aging Face
Breast Atrophy
Breast Hypoplasia

Treatment frequency



Aging Face Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Double Chin Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 22, 2018
    Dr. Capek did a major, 3-1/2 hour face/necklift, lip plumping & cheek padding for me 2 weeks ago. I'm thrilled with the outcome; I look 20 years younger & the improvement will contine as I heal. Dr. Capek asked me to bring photos of my younger self to the consult so she could restore my former appearance instead of creating a new one; none of the other (male) surgeons I consulted last spring thought to do that. She and her staff are thoroughly professional and very nice. Highly recommend!
    Debora in Catskill, NY — Oct 22, 2018
    About Dr. Lucie Capek, MDCM

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Czech
    NPI Number
    • 1053351726
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Harvard Deaconess Surgery Svcs
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

