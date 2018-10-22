Dr. Lucie Capek, MDCM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Capek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lucie Capek, MDCM
Overview
Dr. Lucie Capek, MDCM is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Latham, NY. They completed their residency with Harvard Deaconess Surgery Svcs
Locations
Capital Region Health Park713 Troy Schenectady Rd Ste 308, Latham, NY 12110 Directions (518) 786-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Ellis Hospital
- Saratoga Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Capek did a major, 3-1/2 hour face/necklift, lip plumping & cheek padding for me 2 weeks ago. I’m thrilled with the outcome; I look 20 years younger & the improvement will contine as I heal. Dr. Capek asked me to bring photos of my younger self to the consult so she could restore my former appearance instead of creating a new one; none of the other (male) surgeons I consulted last spring thought to do that. She and her staff are thoroughly professional and very nice. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Lucie Capek, MDCM
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Czech
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Deaconess Surgery Svcs
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Capek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Capek accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Capek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Capek speaks Czech.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Capek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Capek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Capek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.