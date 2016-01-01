Lucia Jimenez-Morales has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lucia Jimenez-Morales, PA
Overview
Lucia Jimenez-Morales, PA is a Physician Assistant in Bronx, NY.
Lucia Jimenez-Morales works at
Locations
-
1
Urban Health Plan Inc1065 Southern Blvd, Bronx, NY 10459 Directions (718) 589-2440
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lucia Jimenez-Morales?
About Lucia Jimenez-Morales, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1437413101
Frequently Asked Questions
Lucia Jimenez-Morales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lucia Jimenez-Morales works at
Lucia Jimenez-Morales has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lucia Jimenez-Morales.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lucia Jimenez-Morales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lucia Jimenez-Morales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.