Lucia Albu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lucia Albu, PA
Overview
Lucia Albu, PA is a Physician Assistant in Sacramento, CA.
Lucia Albu works at
Locations
-
1
Midtown Medical Center3701 J St Ste 201, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 454-2345
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lucia Albu?
About Lucia Albu, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1407323322
Frequently Asked Questions
Lucia Albu accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lucia Albu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lucia Albu works at
Lucia Albu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lucia Albu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lucia Albu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lucia Albu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.