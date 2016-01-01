See All Physicians Assistants in Sacramento, CA
Lucia Albu, PA Icon-share Share Profile

Lucia Albu, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Lucia Albu, PA is a Physician Assistant in Sacramento, CA. 

Lucia Albu works at Elica Health Center, Sacramento, CA in Sacramento, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Amanda Tirpack, PA
Amanda Tirpack, PA
10 (1)
View Profile
Sonja White, PA-C
Sonja White, PA-C
0 (0)
View Profile
Antonia Reynaga-Rankin, PA-C
Antonia Reynaga-Rankin, PA-C
4 (5)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Midtown Medical Center
    3701 J St Ste 201, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 454-2345
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lucia Albu?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lucia Albu, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Lucia Albu, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lucia Albu to family and friends

    Lucia Albu's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lucia Albu

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lucia Albu, PA.

    About Lucia Albu, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407323322
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lucia Albu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Lucia Albu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lucia Albu works at Elica Health Center, Sacramento, CA in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Lucia Albu’s profile.

    Lucia Albu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lucia Albu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lucia Albu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lucia Albu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Lucia Albu, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.