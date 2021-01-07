Lucas Ryan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lucas Ryan, PA-C
Overview
Lucas Ryan, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Princeton, NJ.
Lucas Ryan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Princeton Orthopedic Associates and Sports Medicine325 Princeton Ave, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 924-8131Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lucas Ryan?
I’ve been going to him for years and nothing but praises. He’s wonderful!
About Lucas Ryan, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1598771412
Frequently Asked Questions
Lucas Ryan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lucas Ryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lucas Ryan works at
8 patients have reviewed Lucas Ryan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lucas Ryan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lucas Ryan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lucas Ryan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.