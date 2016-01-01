See All Physicians Assistants in Caldwell, ID
Overview

Lucas Robinson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Caldwell, ID. They graduated from NORTHERN ARIZONA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center.

Lucas Robinson works at Spine Institute of Idaho in Caldwell, ID with other offices in Meridian, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spine Institute Of Idaho - Caldwell
    1906 Fairview Ave Ste 420, Caldwell, ID 83605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 264-7739
  2. 2
    Spine Institute Of Idaho
    360 E Montvue Dr Ste 100, Meridian, ID 83642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 448-7307
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Valley Medical Center
    About Lucas Robinson, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    
    NPI Number
    • 1225587025
    
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHERN ARIZONA UNIVERSITY
    

