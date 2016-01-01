Lucas Robinson, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lucas Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lucas Robinson, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lucas Robinson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Caldwell, ID. They graduated from NORTHERN ARIZONA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center.
Lucas Robinson works at
Locations
Spine Institute Of Idaho - Caldwell1906 Fairview Ave Ste 420, Caldwell, ID 83605 Directions (208) 264-7739
Spine Institute Of Idaho360 E Montvue Dr Ste 100, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 448-7307Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- West Valley Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Lucas Robinson, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1225587025
Education & Certifications
- NORTHERN ARIZONA UNIVERSITY
Lucas Robinson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lucas Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lucas Robinson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lucas Robinson.
