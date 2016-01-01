Lucas Krizek accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lucas Krizek, APRN
Overview
Lucas Krizek, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Omaha, NE.
Lucas Krizek works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Quality Living Inc6404 N 70th Plz, Omaha, NE 68104 Directions (402) 573-3700
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lucas Krizek?
About Lucas Krizek, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1669957098
Frequently Asked Questions
Lucas Krizek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lucas Krizek works at
Lucas Krizek has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lucas Krizek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lucas Krizek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lucas Krizek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.