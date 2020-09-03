Lucas Gruwell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lucas Gruwell
Overview
Lucas Gruwell is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ.
Lucas Gruwell works at
Locations
Valleywise Community Health Center-sunnyslope Pharmacy934 W Hatcher Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85021 Directions (602) 344-6340
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
he was great too bad he left Sunnyslope.
About Lucas Gruwell
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1558733618
Frequently Asked Questions
Lucas Gruwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lucas Gruwell works at
3 patients have reviewed Lucas Gruwell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lucas Gruwell.
