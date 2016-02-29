See All Psychologists in San Antonio, TX
Lucas Cantu, LPC Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Lucas Cantu, LPC

Psychology
4.5 (34)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Lucas Cantu, LPC is a Psychologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Psychology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UTSA.

Lucas Cantu works at Lucas Cantu, LPC, NCC in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ellen Bajorek, PHD
Dr. Ellen Bajorek, PHD
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Lucas Cantu, LPC, NCC
    1202 W Bitters Rd, San Antonio, TX 78216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 960-8362

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavior Management Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Physical Abuse of Adult Chevron Icon
Physical Abuse of Child Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Sexual Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lucas Cantu?

    Feb 29, 2016
    Lucas has been such a blessing in our life with our son. His treatment has gone from helping us get a better handle on things with our discipline with him and now lately he has started to work with our son and get him to talk open up and start to recognize his own feelings and actions in a way that is blowing our minds and it is truly beautiful to see! Lucas also stepped in and helped out in our marriage when during our treatment of our son we had a marital crisis. I wish we all could see him!!
    Amy in San Antonio, TX — Feb 29, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lucas Cantu, LPC
    How would you rate your experience with Lucas Cantu, LPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lucas Cantu to family and friends

    Lucas Cantu's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lucas Cantu

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lucas Cantu, LPC.

    About Lucas Cantu, LPC

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841575263
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Child & Fam Guidance Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UTSA
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Stephen F Austin State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lucas Cantu, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lucas Cantu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lucas Cantu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Lucas Cantu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lucas Cantu works at Lucas Cantu, LPC, NCC in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Lucas Cantu’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Lucas Cantu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lucas Cantu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lucas Cantu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lucas Cantu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Lucas Cantu, LPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.