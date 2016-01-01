Dr. Lucas Bopp, DPT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bopp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lucas Bopp, DPT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lucas Bopp, DPT is a Physical Therapist in Valley City, ND.
Dr. Bopp works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Valley City Clinic132 4th Ave NE, Valley City, ND 58072 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bopp?
About Dr. Lucas Bopp, DPT
- Physical Therapy
- English
- Male
- 1144641036
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bopp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bopp using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bopp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bopp works at
Dr. Bopp has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bopp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bopp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bopp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.