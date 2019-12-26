Dr. Luann Rodriguez, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luann Rodriguez, PHD
Overview
Dr. Luann Rodriguez, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Cutler Bay, FL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
18901 SW 106th Ave Ste 108, Cutler Bay, FL 33157
(786) 231-0910
Monday8:30am - 7:00pmTuesday8:30am - 7:00pmThursday8:30am - 7:00pmFriday8:30am - 7:00pmSaturday10:00am - 2:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rodriguez is a great therapist she makes you feel comfortable and allows you the space to open up without feeling judged and guides you without being pushing. I highly recommend her
About Dr. Luann Rodriguez, PHD
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1033341862
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
