Luann Andrews has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Luann Andrews, MA
Overview
Luann Andrews, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in La Jolla, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 3252 Holiday Ct Ste 106, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 552-8181
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Luann Andrews?
Luan, is a compassionate and patient therapist. There are not enough words to thank her for not ever giving up on me, with all the problems I had. #TheSecretLifeofHiddenDisabilities
About Luann Andrews, MA
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1962419135
Frequently Asked Questions
Luann Andrews accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Luann Andrews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Luann Andrews. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Luann Andrews.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Luann Andrews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Luann Andrews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.