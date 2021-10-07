See All Clinical Psychologists in Fernandina Beach, FL
Overview

Lu Griz is a Clinical Psychologist in Fernandina Beach, FL. 

Lu Griz works at Christian Counseling of Amelia in Fernandina Beach, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Paula M Porterfield-Izzo, MA, LMHC, NCC
    2890 S 8th St, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 277-5600
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 07, 2021
    Absolutely great! After my first consultation with her for couples counseling, she asked me to hang back a minute to discuss some further counseling for just me, and my personal issues. She helped me work on a few things that made my couples counseling a more functional and productive use of time.
    Oct 07, 2021
    Photo: Lu Griz
    About Lu Griz

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518000777
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lu Griz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Lu Griz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lu Griz works at Christian Counseling of Amelia in Fernandina Beach, FL. View the full address on Lu Griz’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Lu Griz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lu Griz.

