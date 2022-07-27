See All Nurse Practitioners in Washington, DC
Lovelyn Bialose, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (72)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Lovelyn Bialose, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Washington, DC. 

Lovelyn Bialose works at Capitol Physical Therapy LLC in Washington, DC with other offices in Lanham, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Concept Medical Wellness Center DC/MD
    1331 H St NW Ste 200, Washington, DC 20005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 601-0801
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Lovelyn Bialose
    9831 Greenbelt Rd, Lanham, MD 20706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 552-4444
    Monday
    4:00pm - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    4:00pm - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    4:00pm - 7:00pm
    Friday
    4:00pm - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    10:00am - 2:00pm
  3. 3
    Stepping Stones Behavioral Health LLC
    9801 Greenbelt Rd Ste 318, Lanham, MD 20706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 552-4444
    Monday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 6:30pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Cross Hospital
  • Sibley Memorial Hospital

Acid Reflux
Acne
Allergies
Acid Reflux
Acne
Allergies

Acid Reflux
Acne
Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Birth Control
Chronic Diseases
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
Family Counseling
Family Planning Services
High Cholesterol
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperpigmentation
Hypertension
Menopause
Obesity
Psychiatric Diseases
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Thyroid Disease
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Self Pay

    Jul 27, 2022
    Ms. Bialose is very concerning with making sure care is not only a positive medical progress but also that you take time out for self care. She not only care when you are in the office but outside the office. I love to pick her knowledgeable mind and she doesn't mind guiding me when needed. One of my best doctors!
    C.Carmichael — Jul 27, 2022
    About Lovelyn Bialose, MSN

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English, Afrikaans, French Creole, Hausa, Igbo, Spanish and Swahili
    • 1467851899
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • George Mason University--Bachelor Of Science In Pre-Medicine Studies
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lovelyn Bialose, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lovelyn Bialose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lovelyn Bialose has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Lovelyn Bialose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lovelyn Bialose speaks Afrikaans, French Creole, Hausa, Igbo, Spanish and Swahili.

    72 patients have reviewed Lovelyn Bialose. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lovelyn Bialose.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lovelyn Bialose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lovelyn Bialose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

