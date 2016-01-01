Lourdine Jean-Baptiste accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lourdine Jean-Baptiste
Overview
Lourdine Jean-Baptiste is a Nurse Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL.
Lourdine Jean-Baptiste works at
Locations
-
1
Visiting Physicians Association4348 Southpoint Blvd Ste 100, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 281-1915
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lourdine Jean-Baptiste?
About Lourdine Jean-Baptiste
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1730536632
Frequently Asked Questions
Lourdine Jean-Baptiste has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lourdine Jean-Baptiste works at
Lourdine Jean-Baptiste has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lourdine Jean-Baptiste.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lourdine Jean-Baptiste, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lourdine Jean-Baptiste appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.