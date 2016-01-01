Lourdes Ramos, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lourdes Ramos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lourdes Ramos, FNP
Overview
Lourdes Ramos, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Winston Salem, NC.
Locations
Highland Avenue Primary Care Clinic650 Highland Ave Ste 120, Winston Salem, NC 27101 Directions (336) 619-8113
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Lourdes Ramos, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Tagalog
- Female
- 1568890705
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Lourdes Ramos speaks Tagalog.
