Lourdes Ramos, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients
Lourdes Ramos, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Winston Salem, NC. 

Lourdes Ramos works at Highland Avenue Primary Care Clinic in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Highland Avenue Primary Care Clinic
    650 Highland Ave Ste 120, Winston Salem, NC 27101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 619-8113
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    About Lourdes Ramos, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tagalog
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1568890705
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lourdes Ramos, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lourdes Ramos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lourdes Ramos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lourdes Ramos works at Highland Avenue Primary Care Clinic in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Lourdes Ramos’s profile.

    Lourdes Ramos has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lourdes Ramos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lourdes Ramos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lourdes Ramos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

