Lourdes Botana has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Lourdes Botana, LCSW
Overview
Lourdes Botana, LCSW is a Counselor in Miami, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 9995 SW 72nd St Ste 201, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 271-0055
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lourdes Botana?
About Lourdes Botana, LCSW
- Counseling
- English
- 1356478838
Frequently Asked Questions
Lourdes Botana accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lourdes Botana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Lourdes Botana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lourdes Botana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lourdes Botana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lourdes Botana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.