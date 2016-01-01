Lourdes Barrios has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Lourdes Barrios, LMHC
Overview
Lourdes Barrios, LMHC is a Counselor in Miami, FL.
Lourdes Barrios works at
Locations
-
1
Lourdes Barrios Ms Lmhc PA9010 SW 137th Ave Ste 228, Miami, FL 33186 Directions (786) 200-6110
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Lourdes Barrios, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1619009057
Lourdes Barrios accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lourdes Barrios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Lourdes Barrios. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lourdes Barrios.
