Dr. Louise Ousley, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ousley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louise Ousley, PHD
Overview
Dr. Louise Ousley, PHD is a Counselor in Santa Barbara, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1919 State St Ste 301, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ousley?
Louise is funny and very easy to feel comfortable with. She is very action oriented with her therapy which I like. She likes to resolve issues and not just talk about your problems! I saw her for just under two years and went in under a lot of stress and feeling very emotionally drained and within a year I felt completely in control of my life again. She is a wonderful therapist and would recommend her to anyone who wants to solve their issues!
About Dr. Louise Ousley, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1396962908
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ousley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ousley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ousley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ousley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ousley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ousley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ousley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.