Speech-Language Pathology
Louise Kelly, SLP is a Speech-Language Pathologist in Charlotte, NC. 

Louise Kelly works at Novant Health Pediatric Rehabilitation - Eastover in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Novant Health Pediatric Rehabilitation - Eastover
    2711 Randolph Rd Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28207 (704) 908-2109
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    • Speech-Language Pathology
    • English
    • Female
    • 1114243243
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

    Louise Kelly, SLP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Louise Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Louise Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Louise Kelly works at Novant Health Pediatric Rehabilitation - Eastover in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Louise Kelly’s profile.

    Louise Kelly has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Louise Kelly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Louise Kelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Louise Kelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

