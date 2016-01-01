Louise Kaufman-Yavitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Louise Kaufman-Yavitz, LCSW
Overview
Louise Kaufman-Yavitz, LCSW is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO.
Louise Kaufman-Yavitz works at
Locations
Art Maines Lcsw LLC1121 Olivette Executive Pkwy Ste 210, Saint Louis, MO 63132 Directions (314) 872-9988
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Louise Kaufman-Yavitz, LCSW
- Addiction Psychiatry
- English
- 1891802534
Louise Kaufman-Yavitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Louise Kaufman-Yavitz works at
Louise Kaufman-Yavitz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Louise Kaufman-Yavitz.
