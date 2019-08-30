See All Chiropractors in Astoria, NY
Louis Vella

Chiropractic
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Louis Vella is a Chiropractor in Astoria, NY. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2176 Steinway St, Astoria, NY 11105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 726-5454
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Louis Vella

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376630798
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Louis Vella is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Louis Vella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Louis Vella has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Louis Vella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Louis Vella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Louis Vella.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Louis Vella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Louis Vella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

