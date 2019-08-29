See All Physicians Assistants in Winston Salem, NC
Louis Valente II, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (5)
Overview

Louis Valente II, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Winston Salem, NC. 

Louis Valente II works at BROOKVIEW HILLS INTERNAL MEDICINE in Winston Salem, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brookview Hills Internal Medicine
    3333 Brookview Hills Blvd Ste 207, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 765-5250
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 29, 2019
    Always the same excellent treatment and very caring and makes you feel comfortable.
    — Aug 29, 2019
    About Louis Valente II, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306840962
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Louis Valente II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Louis Valente II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Louis Valente II works at BROOKVIEW HILLS INTERNAL MEDICINE in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Louis Valente II’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Louis Valente II. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Louis Valente II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Louis Valente II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Louis Valente II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

