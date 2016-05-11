Dr. Richmond has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Louis Richmond, PHD
Dr. Louis Richmond, PHD is a Psychologist in Verona, NJ.
Lauren Westwood Lcsw LLC450 Bloomfield Ave Ste 201, Verona, NJ 07044 Directions (973) 857-3113
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr Lou Richmond is a very knowledgable psychothetapist, with razor sharp intuition, compasstion, and sn understanding of correct treatment strategies. I have grown and healed under his care for the last 2 years; I now have new coping skills and have addressed childhood trauamas that were holding me back from living a full and hsppy know. Self knowledge is the key! Dr Louis Richmond is highly recommended!
- Psychology
- English
- 1467549717
Dr. Richmond accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richmond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
