Louis Pawlowski, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (17)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Louis Pawlowski, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Buffalo, NY. 

Louis Pawlowski works at LOVEJOY-ST VINCENT HEALTH CTR in Buffalo, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lovejoy-st Vincent Health Ctr
    1595 Bailey Ave, Buffalo, NY 14212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 893-8550
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Louis Pawlowski, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356365829
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Louis Pawlowski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Louis Pawlowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Louis Pawlowski works at LOVEJOY-ST VINCENT HEALTH CTR in Buffalo, NY. View the full address on Louis Pawlowski’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Louis Pawlowski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Louis Pawlowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Louis Pawlowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Louis Pawlowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.