Dr. Louis Miller, DC

Chiropractic
5 (12)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Louis Miller, DC is a Chiropractor in Greenacres, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York Chiropractic College.

Dr. Miller works at Advanced Chiropractic Of South Florida in Greenacres, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Chiropractic of South Florida Inc.
    5063 10th Ave N, Greenacres, FL 33463 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 432-1399
    Monday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Louis Miller, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366448292
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York Chiropractic College
    Undergraduate School
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Louis Miller, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miller works at Advanced Chiropractic Of South Florida in Greenacres, FL. View the full address on Dr. Miller’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.