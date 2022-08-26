Dr. Louis Miller, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Miller, DC
Dr. Louis Miller, DC is a Chiropractor in Greenacres, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York Chiropractic College.
Advanced Chiropractic of South Florida Inc.5063 10th Ave N, Greenacres, FL 33463 Directions (561) 432-1399Monday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 7:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- Worker's Compensation
One word “Awesome “ Dr Miller is a very knowledgeable Dr in the field of nutrition,exercise,lipo-lazer . I have very happy with my results so far . I follow his program to the “T” It’s not a diet, it’s a life style change. It’s going to change you life forever it you are strong willed and willing to work hard to achieve your goals I will continue this plan for the rest of my life I feel so much healthier more energy and feeling better about myself Good luck to anyone thinking about trying Lipo-lazer All I can say is “it worked for me” and I will continue to work hard Thank you Dr Miller .Sincerely ,Pat Kolarcik
- Chiropractic
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1366448292
- New York Chiropractic College
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
