Dr. Makarowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Louis Makarowski, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Louis Makarowski, PHD is a Psychologist in Pensacola, FL.
Dr. Makarowski works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Louis M. Makarowski Ph.d. P.A.5120 Bayou Blvd Ste 6, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 477-7181
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Makarowski?
About Dr. Louis Makarowski, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1164535514
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Makarowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Makarowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Makarowski works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Makarowski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Makarowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Makarowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Makarowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.