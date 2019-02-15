Dr. Louis Laguna, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laguna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Laguna, PHD
Overview
Dr. Louis Laguna, PHD is a Psychologist in Annville, PA. They specialize in Psychology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nebraska.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 22 W Main St, Annville, PA 17003 Directions (717) 319-2607
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Laguna?
I would use Dr. Laguna again if I need his services. I contacted Dr. Laguna in regards to the MMPI-2 services he specializes in. He was professional and was able to get me in rather quickly. His office was clean and comfortable as well as the bathroom facilities. I recommend Dr. Laguna any day of the week for all your Law Enforcement Psychological needs!
About Dr. Louis Laguna, PHD
- Psychology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1770785768
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nebraska
- Penn State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laguna has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laguna accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laguna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Laguna. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laguna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laguna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laguna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.