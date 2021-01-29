Louis Floyd has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Louis Floyd, LPC
Overview
Louis Floyd, LPC is a Counselor in Huntersville, NC.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 14636 Reese Blvd W Ste B1, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 408-5552
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have visited Mr. Floyd three time. Each time I have been help tremendously. He is the best Christian counselor, I have seen several in 30 years.
About Louis Floyd, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1861522021
