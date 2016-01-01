Louis Flohr, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Louis Flohr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Louis Flohr, LPC
Overview
Louis Flohr, LPC is a Counselor in Fayetteville, GA.
Locations
Southway Counseling Center550 Lanier Ave E Ste A, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (770) 716-0550
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Newnan Hospital
- Southern Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
About Louis Flohr, LPC
- Counseling
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Xavier University
Frequently Asked Questions
Louis Flohr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Louis Flohr accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Louis Flohr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Louis Flohr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Louis Flohr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Louis Flohr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Louis Flohr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.