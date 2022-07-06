See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Brooklyn, NY
Internal Medicine
Louis Demarco, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. 

Louis Demarco works at Oak Street Health Canarsie in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Oak Street Health Canarsie
    8923 Flatlands Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11236
    Insurance Accepted

    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jul 06, 2022
    My visit with him is always pleasant he listen he cares about how you feel
    Sheila Graves — Jul 06, 2022
    About Louis Demarco, NP

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • Male
    • 1174946099
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Louis Demarco, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Louis Demarco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Louis Demarco has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Louis Demarco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Louis Demarco works at Oak Street Health Canarsie in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Louis Demarco’s profile.

    Louis Demarco has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Louis Demarco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Louis Demarco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Louis Demarco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

