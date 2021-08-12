See All Psychologists in Poughkeepsie, NY
Dr. Louis Calabro, PHD

Adolescent Psychology
5 (22)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Louis Calabro, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They completed their fellowship with Hillcrest Brain Injury Rehabilitation Center Under Dr. Charles Golden

Dr. Calabro works at Riverview Psychiatric Medicine in Poughkeepsie, NY with other offices in Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Calabro, Board Certified Clinical Neuropsychologist
    370 Violet Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 532-6419
  2. 2
    Dr. Louis Calabro
    4232 Albany Post Rd, Hyde Park, NY 12538 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 532-6419

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Behavioral Disorders
Brain Injury
Cognitive Assessment
Behavioral Disorders
Brain Injury
Cognitive Assessment

Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cognitive Assessment Chevron Icon
Cognitive Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Lewy Body Dementia Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 22 ratings
Patient Ratings (22)
5 Star
(22)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Tom Penichter — Aug 12, 2021
About Dr. Louis Calabro, PHD

Specialties
  • Adolescent Psychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1831123298
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Hillcrest Brain Injury Rehabilitation Center Under Dr. Charles Golden
Residency
  • NYU Medical Center-Rusk Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine
Internship
  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Undergraduate School
  • Hofstra
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Louis Calabro, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calabro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Calabro has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Calabro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

22 patients have reviewed Dr. Calabro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calabro.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calabro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calabro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

