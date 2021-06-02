Overview

Dr. Louis Buffalino, DC is a Chiropractor in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Los Angeles College of Chiropractic and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Buffalino works at HAVEN Acupuncture & Chinese Medicine in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.