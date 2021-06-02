Dr. Louis Buffalino, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buffalino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Buffalino, DC
Overview
Dr. Louis Buffalino, DC is a Chiropractor in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Los Angeles College of Chiropractic and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Locations
LifeLine Chiropractic and Natural Medicine1133 Military Cutoff Rd Ste 110, Wilmington, NC 28405 Directions (910) 679-4079Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 1:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. B is simply the best. I would highly recommend seeing him for whatever ails you.
About Dr. Louis Buffalino, DC
- Chiropractic
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1073629101
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles College of Chiropractic
