Dr. Louis Boven, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boven is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Boven, DC
Overview
Dr. Louis Boven, DC is a Chiropractor in Holland, MI.
Dr. Boven works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
AK Research Center84 E LAKEWOOD BLVD, Holland, MI 49424 Directions (616) 392-2166
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boven?
About Dr. Louis Boven, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1447376561
Education & Certifications
- Hope College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boven has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boven has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boven works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Boven. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boven.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boven, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boven appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.