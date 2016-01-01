Louie Kosegi is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Louie Kosegi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Louie Kosegi
Overview
Louie Kosegi is a Nurse Practitioner in Weirton, WV.
Louie Kosegi works at
Locations
-
1
Children's Diagnostic Center334 Penco Rd, Weirton, WV 26062 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Louie Kosegi?
About Louie Kosegi
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Male
- 1235761610
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Medical Center East
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Louie Kosegi using Healthline FindCare.
Louie Kosegi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Louie Kosegi works at
Louie Kosegi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Louie Kosegi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Louie Kosegi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Louie Kosegi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.