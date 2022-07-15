See All Nurse Practitioners in Des Moines, IA
Louann Hart-Schaffer, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile

Louann Hart-Schaffer, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2 (47)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Louann Hart-Schaffer, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Des Moines, IA. 

Louann Hart-Schaffer works at Partners In Healthcare in Des Moines, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Partners In Healthcare
    1223 Center St Ste 25, Des Moines, IA 50309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 244-3700
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (34)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Louann Hart-Schaffer?

    Jul 15, 2022
    I saw Ms.Louann today for my first visit. Office personnel and Ms. Louann were extremely thorough. She is very compassionate and caring. Highly recommend her to anyone who is in chronic pain and in need of help. She Recommended Physical Therapy and made minor adjustments to my current meds for neck and hip pain as well as my fibromyalgia pain. Thank you Ms. Louann.
    Linda E Miller — Jul 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Louann Hart-Schaffer, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with Louann Hart-Schaffer, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Louann Hart-Schaffer to family and friends

    Louann Hart-Schaffer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Louann Hart-Schaffer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Louann Hart-Schaffer, ARNP.

    About Louann Hart-Schaffer, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346232337
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Louann Hart-Schaffer, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Louann Hart-Schaffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Louann Hart-Schaffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Louann Hart-Schaffer works at Partners In Healthcare in Des Moines, IA. View the full address on Louann Hart-Schaffer’s profile.

    47 patients have reviewed Louann Hart-Schaffer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Louann Hart-Schaffer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Louann Hart-Schaffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Louann Hart-Schaffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Louann Hart-Schaffer, ARNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.